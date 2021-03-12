Maple Ridge musician pays tribute to Van the Man

Tickets on sale now for online concert streaming March 13.

Blue Frog Studios will be streaming Bruce Coughlan’s sold-out 2019 concert Moondance: the Van Morrison Songbook on Saturday, March 13. (Special to The News)

Bruce Coughlan credits the COVID-19 pandemic for giving him the opportunity to become a better writer, performer, musician, and storyteller.

Before the pandemic he was involved in numerous live projects with Tiller’s Folly, Voices for the Salish Sea, Beatles-based educational show: The Abby Road Rockers, and Moondance: the Van Morrison Songbook.

Coughlan debuted Moondance: the Van Morrison Songbook in November 2019 at Blue Frog Studios for five sold-out shows.

On Saturday, March 13, Blue Frog Studios is bringing the concert back. It will be streamed at 7 p.m., and is billed as an “energetic and joyous celebration of Van Morrison” by the studio.

Ticket holders will get to hear many of Morrison’s classics including: Gloria; Brown Eyed Girl; Moondance; Domino; Into The Mystic; Wild Night; Have I Told You Lately; Crazy Love; Blue Money; and more.

And tickets purchased by Friday, March 12, will be entered to win a $100 gift certificate courtesy of the White Rock Business Improvement Association.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Van the Man. His songwriting for me, has remained an influence, and an inspiration,” wrote Coughlan online.

Coughlan said he is looking forward to the coming year and is hoping that his fans will enjoy the journey to come as he explores “new venues and new forms of expression.”

To purchase tickets for the concert, go to bluefrogstudios.ca.