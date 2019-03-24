A pair of Maple Ridge students won honourable mentions in FBCW Literary Writes contest. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge pair win HM in FBCW Literary Writes contest

Theme of the contest this year was Who is ‘The Other’

Two students from Maple Ridge received honourable mentions in a prestigious literary contest.

Danica Custance, Grade 9, won for her poem Another’s Other and Harley McFarlane, Grade 12, for her poem called Whole in the 2019 Federation of British Columbia Writers Literary Writes contest. The pair won the awards in the young writer’s category judged by Renée Saklikar, poet laureate of the City of Surrey.

This years theme for the contest was Who is ‘The Other’ with one category for those 19-years and under and the other category for those 20-years and older.

Close to 60 poems were submitted from across the province.

“It was wonderful to see the wide range of approaches to the rich and complex theme of ‘The Other’,” said contest judge, Vancouver poet Fiona Tinwei Lam, who judged the 20 and older category.

“Each of the winning poems was moving and powerful in its own way, integrating narrative, vivid imagery and lyric intensity to explore the devastating impact of the past on the present,” she said.

Other winners included Fran Bourassa from North Vancouver for her poem called The Other and Lesley-Anne Evans from Kelowna for hers, What You Can Carry, in the adult category. Short-listed in that category were Derek Hanebury from Port Alberni for By Any Other Name and Chelsea Someau from New Westminster for The Other.

Other honourable mentions in the youth category were Ulricke Bucksteg-Neuhoff, a grade 10 student from Nanaimo, for her poem Who Is ‘The Other’? and Ayesha Pervez, a grade 12 student from Delta for her poem Men Of My Heritage.


cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Barbra Streisand under fire for Michael Jackson remarks

Just Posted

Maple Ridge pair win HM in FBCW Literary Writes contest

Theme of the contest this year was Who is ‘The Other’

Funeral for Maple Ridge senior killed while walking snow-covered roadway to be held April 13

Jimmy Gonczol was killed walking in a vehicle lane of 228th Street on Feb. 12 following the worst snowfall of the season

55+ Social for Ridge Meadows seniors who want to get out

Ridge Meadows 55+ Social is a Facegoup through which activities are coordinated for active seniors

On Cooking: You should cook topless

‘Water is a colourless and flavourless liquid.’

Being Young: Concussions, not my idea of a good time

I had to get doctor’s notes excusing me from classes and from both of my jobs.

Maple Ridge magnetic hill defies the law of Newton

It is a stretch of road where cars roll uphill instead of down

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

Search and rescue team helicopters injured climber from B.C. provincial park

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Most Read