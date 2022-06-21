Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows country music musicians win big at awards

Danielle Ryan won the Ray McAuley Emerging Artist Award at the BC Country Music Association Awards. (Danielle Ryan/Brandon Severinski/Special to The News)

Country music musicians in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows came out on top at the recent BC Country Music Association Awards.

Tom McKillip of Maple Ridge and Danielle Ryan of Pitt Meadows took home the hardware at the 45th annual awards held Sunday, June 12.

McKillip won in the Special Instrument category for his saxophone playing.

He was also inducted into the the Hall of Fame during the evening’s celebrations – in addition to being the music director for the awards held at the Vogue Theatre, downtown Vancouver – a role he has taken on for more than 15 years.

Ryan took home the Ray McAuley Emerging Artist Award, that is given to an, individual, duo, or group– based on their achievements so far – who is emerging into the country music scene and is new to performing.

McKillip was also nominated for the Don Adams BCCMA Industry Supporter of the Year award for the Demo Xperts project with his wife Lynda; Producer of the Year; and Album of the Year for his work on All Over The Road with the group The Lyin’ Bastards.

McKillip’s son-in-law, Darren Savard was up for the Mike Norman All-Star Band award for best guitar player.

Ryan was also nominated for Interactive Artist of the Year; Video of the Year for her song Weather Man; Songwriter of the Year for Weather Man, Middle of Madness, and Good Times; and Female Artist of the Year.

Some of the other winners of the night were: Karen Lee Batten who took Female Artist of the Year; Tyler Joe Miller who took Male Artist of the Year; and The Washboard Union who took home Group/Duo of the Year.

For a full list of winners go to facebook.com/BCCountryMusicAssociation.

