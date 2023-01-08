Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows theatre group holding auditions for first production of 2023

Emerald Pig is looking for a cast of five for a production of Halfway There by Norm Foster

Emerald Pig Theatrical Society is holding auditions to their first performance of 2023 – Halfway There.

The play written by Norm Foster, is a romantic comedy that takes place in a little Maritime town called Stewiacke, that is most famous for being located halfway between the North Pole and the equator.

Town gossips – Vi, Rita, Mary Ellen, and Janine – have their messy love lives exposed when a heart-broken doctor, just dumped by his fiancee, moves to town and pursues one of them. The story follows the character’s lives over a month and their heartwarming and funny journey together with lessons learned through the unshakeable bonds of friendship.

Foster is credited as the most produced playwright in the country. He was born in Newmarket, Ont., and went to school in Toronto, and Thunder Bay. He first embarked on a career in radio. It wasn’t until 1980 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, that he was introduced to the world of theatre and in 1982 finished his first professionally produced play called Sinners. Since then he has written more than 55 plays and has appeared on stage as an actor as well.

Emerald Pig is looking for a cast of five. Characters include:

• Janine Babineau who is in her mid to late 30’s. She is attractive, honest, straight forward, and down to earth – what you see is what you get. Not shallow or flirty.

• Sean Merrit, a 42-year-old doctor who is good looking and knows it, but is not conceited. He is playful, determined, and confident, but genuine.

• Vi, Rita and Mary Ellen are all in their 50’s and 60’s and are Janine’s dearest friends. These ladies are the heart and the comedy.

Auditions for the play will be held at Heritage Hall, 12460 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and from 11-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

They will be on a first come-first served basis, unless a specific audition time is requested, and will consist of reading sides from the script. There will be no callbacks.

Director Angela Bell is asking for those auditioning to come with a list of dates they may not be available to rehearse as once the play is cast and the calendar is finalized, no further changes will be made.

Some actors will have to execute simple dance steps, although dance experience is not required.

The first read-through of the play will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, and then rehearsals will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 11-3 p.m. on Sundays. Not all actors will be needed at every rehearsal.

All cast members must become members of the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society. Membership is $10 or $20 for a family, and the fee is payable at the first rehearsal.

The production will be hitting the stage March 2-5 in Pitt Meadows, and March 10-12 in Maple Ridge.

For additional information email halfwaythere2023@gmail.com.