Maple Ridge Public Library staff member Erin Crowley created a list of books that she thinks fans of Barbie will enjoy reading. (Maple Ridge Public Library/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Public Library releases list of Barbie-tastic books

Library employee Erin Crowley lists 15 books that Barbie movie lovers will enjoy

Much of the world is obsessed with everything Barbie as the release date for the Barbie movie inches closer and closer.

Even the world of books is taking an interest in this movie, with Maple Ridge Public Library employee Erin Crowley coming up with a list of books that she thinks fans of Barbie would enjoy.

“I am really excited about the Barbie movie this summer, so I’ve made a list of romance books with loveable, golden retriever love interests,” said Crowley. “The kind that we all know Ken would be.”

The list includes a total of 15 books, with most of them being published within the past four years.

Here is the list of Barbie-related book titles:

• 99 Percent Mine – Sally Thorne

• All the Feels – Olivia Dade

• Always Only You – Chloe Liese

• Glitterland – Alexis J. Hall

• In the Weeds – B. K. Borison

• A Marvellous Light – Freya Marske

• Never Fall for Your Fiancee – Virginia Heath

• Nobody’s Princess – Erica Ridley

• Partners in Crime – Alisha Rai

• The Perfect Crims of Marian Hayes – Cat Sebastian

• The Roommate – Rosie Danan

• Well Matched – Jen DeLuca

• Wilde in Love – Eloisa James

• Window Shopping – Tessa Bailey

• Wolfsong – T. J. Klune

The Barbie movie release date is Friday, July 21.

