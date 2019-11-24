A skit called The Good Old Hockey Game in the Variety Plus upcoming show Rockin’ Around The Holidays. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge seniors theatrical group needs more male singers

Variety Plus runs out of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Seniors Activity Centre

Variety Plus is looking for male singers.

For their upcoming Christmas performance called Rockin’ Around the Holidays, out of a core group of 21 people that are involved in the show, only five are men. Two of which are never on the stage.

“One of them never goes on stage because he is doing the soundboard. And the other one doesn’t want to go on stage because he is doing special effects,” said technical director Malcolm Cooper who is co-directing the Christmas show with Marilyn Hemsley and Suzette DesJardin.

RELATED: Variety Plus pokes fun at camping in the golden years

Cooper, Hemsley and DesJardin have been directing the Variety Plus Christmas shows for the last six years. Cooper had no experience directing stage performances until he started at Variety Plus. What he enjoys most is the creativity and the camaraderie.

Rockin’ Around the Holidays is set in a 1950’s diner and will include comedy skits, music from the 1950’s and early 1960’s, Christmas songs and a sing-a-long.

There will be an Everly Brothers medley with Wake Up Little Susie, Bye Bye Love and All I Have To Do Is Dream.

Someone will also be performing Ricky Nelson’s Hello Mary Lou from 1961.

This year the Christmas show has already sold out.

No experience is necessary, though, for anyone wanting to join the group. The only requirement is that they belong to the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society’s Seniors Activity Centre.

And, Cooper said, they should be enthusiastic and want to have some fun.

The first Variety Plus presentation was in the spring of 2003.

Variety Plus puts on a performance two times a year. The next performance will take place in the spring.

For more information about Variety Plus call 604-477-0425.

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Seniors Activity Centre is located at 12150 224 Street in Maple Ridge.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Documentarian Eva Orner on the ‘pre-#MeToo’ fall of the guru behind Bikram Yoga
Next story
Alessia Cara, Will Arnett among those honoured at Canada’s Walk of Fame

Just Posted

Maple Ridge seniors theatrical group needs more male singers

Variety Plus runs out of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Seniors Activity Centre

Maple Ridge seniors helping Santa

Giving to seniors at risk in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

OUTLOOK 2019: Pitt Meadows airport getting overhaul

Coming projects include float riverside plane terminal/restaurant, heli-park, new hangars

Looking Back: medal or medallion?

Propaganda item produced by the Lusitania Souvenir Medal Company for British Naval Intelligence.

Santa arrives in Maple Ridge

At ValleyFair Mall on Saturday

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

VIDEO: Giants down Oil Kings in overtime thriller

Justin Sourdif made the crucial score

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

B.C. Teachers’ Federation protests outside BC NDP Convention

‘Our working conditions are the kids’ learning conditions and you can’t separate that,’ teacher says

Lack of ‘ride-thrus’ a missed opportunity as ‘cyclists run on calories,’ B.C. councillor says

Councillor notes no Saanich bylaws prohibit bike drive-thrus

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Most Read