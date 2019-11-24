Maple Ridge seniors theatrical group needs more male singers

Variety Plus runs out of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Seniors Activity Centre

A skit called The Good Old Hockey Game in the Variety Plus upcoming show Rockin’ Around The Holidays. (Contributed)

Variety Plus is looking for male singers.

For their upcoming Christmas performance called Rockin’ Around the Holidays, out of a core group of 21 people that are involved in the show, only five are men. Two of which are never on the stage.

“One of them never goes on stage because he is doing the soundboard. And the other one doesn’t want to go on stage because he is doing special effects,” said technical director Malcolm Cooper who is co-directing the Christmas show with Marilyn Hemsley and Suzette DesJardin.

Cooper, Hemsley and DesJardin have been directing the Variety Plus Christmas shows for the last six years. Cooper had no experience directing stage performances until he started at Variety Plus. What he enjoys most is the creativity and the camaraderie.

Rockin’ Around the Holidays is set in a 1950’s diner and will include comedy skits, music from the 1950’s and early 1960’s, Christmas songs and a sing-a-long.

There will be an Everly Brothers medley with Wake Up Little Susie, Bye Bye Love and All I Have To Do Is Dream.

Someone will also be performing Ricky Nelson’s Hello Mary Lou from 1961.

This year the Christmas show has already sold out.

No experience is necessary, though, for anyone wanting to join the group. The only requirement is that they belong to the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society’s Seniors Activity Centre.

And, Cooper said, they should be enthusiastic and want to have some fun.

The first Variety Plus presentation was in the spring of 2003.

Variety Plus puts on a performance two times a year. The next performance will take place in the spring.

For more information about Variety Plus call 604-477-0425.

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Seniors Activity Centre is located at 12150 224 Street in Maple Ridge.

