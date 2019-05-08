(Contributed) An episode of OnStage, a live concert series produced by Hubcast Media, featuring Maple Ridge singer, song writer Bruce Coughlan will be aired in early June on Joytv.

An OnStage episode that airs on Joytv will feature local songsmith Bruce Coughlan.

On May 1 Coughlan filmed a one-hour concert set in front of a studio audience of family and friends at Hubcast Studios in Port Kells.

The taping for the second season of OnStage features songs from Coughlan’s most recent solo release Waiting for Rain.

Coughlan was only 15-years-old when he had his first recording session of a song he wrote called Yesterday’s News.

He would go on to form the band Bare Facts in 1979 with Kelly Armstrong and Joe McDonald.

In 1988 he formed The Hightops, where he was joined by Lou “Valentino” Ianonne, Michael Kazepides and Ted Harrison.

In addition to his solo career, Coughlan is most notable for his work with Tiller’s Folly, that he has been recording and performing with for more than 20 years.

Waiting for Rain was released in 2017 and features title song Waiting for Rain along with Yesterday’s News and In the Back of My Mind.

Coughlan’s influences include Celtic, rhythm and blues, retro rock and country.

Joining Coughlan at the OnStage recording was Simon Kendall, Rob Becker and Geoff Hicks.

OnStage concert series are broadcast every Saturday night at midnight and Coughlan’s episode will be aired in early June.


Maple Ridge songsmith Bruce Coughlan to be featured on Joytv's OnStage

Coughlan's episode to be aired in early June

