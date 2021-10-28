Maple Ridge theatrical company putting on an evening of spine-tingling tales for Halloween

The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society is putting on a free evening of spine-chilling tales of horror for Halloween.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the theatrical group will be presenting A Night of the Macabre – vignettes of three different plays at three different locations downtown Maple Ridge. .

At St. Andrew’s Heritage Church, 22279 116 Street, Edgar Allan Poe’s classic tale of murder and guilt, The Tell Tale Heart, is being performed. This performance will feature a single actor narrating the tale.

In the Red Light is an adaptation of a play written by Maurice Level for the Grand Guignol Theatre. The theatre earned a reputation for producing shock, gore, and horror productions in Paris during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In this vignette a man has buried his wife only to realize she was still alive when she was buried. Two actors will perform in this vignette – the bereft husband and the spirit of the dead wife – and will be performed at Haney House, 11612 224 Street.

Slumach’s Gold and the Widow’s Curse is an original play written for this production by Emerald Pig board member C.L. Young and it is based on the legendary gold mine on Pitt Lake. The story tells the tale of a woman journalist who follows a lead for a story to the widow of the last miner to work the mine – but, all is not what it seems. Two actors will feature in this vignette – the journalist and the widow – at the Maple Ridge Museum, 22510 116 Street.

All three performances are being held outside.

Originally the idea for this production was conceived last year to try to avoid the complications of people gathering to watch shows indoors, explained Simon Challenger, president of the Emerald Pig Society.

“We did this because we felt that this would be the best way to try out a new for us format. We wanted to try something different in a non-traditional theatre environment. If this works, and we think it will, expect to see more,” he said.

The shows are being held simultaneously at the three locations starting at 6:30 p.m. and will run every 35 – 40 minutes so that people will have time to walk between the venues.

“Audiences can watch the shows in any order and at the time of their choosing,” noted Challenger.

Maps and signage will be provided so people will be able to easily find their way from one venue to the next. As the venue is outside, vaccine passports are not necessary.

And even thought the shows are free, donations are always appreciated, said Challenger.

One thing that surprised Challenger and his team while putting the show together was that there are not any local ghost stories they could present.

“We had hoped to incorporate some local flavour,” remarked Challenger, adding they will just have to keep looking for next year.

