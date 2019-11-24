Maple Ridge Vicuña studio holds annual Winter sale

Jessie Edgington is finishing her art piece inspired by and referencing J.E.H. MacDonald’s Asters and Apples at Vicuña Art Studio. (Contributed)

Warm your heart at Vicuña’s annual Winter Art Show.

The free show and sale will feature brand new works done by artists with developmental disabilities.

There will be paintings, pottery and illustrations done by 48 artists whose work will be highlighted.

Prints, original art cards and winter print cards will also be available.

Danny Bartel is an animal pottery artist who will be showcasing his Beaver and Squirrel sculptures. He often finds inspiration from realistic drawings of different animals. With a visual reference, Bartel creates his sculptures in his own contemporary style. He sculpts his animals in clay, then after the bisque fire, he carefully paints them with acrylic paint. This year he challenged himself by creating free standing sculptures, unlike the wall sculptures he has created in previous years.

Jessie Edgington will have her acrylic paintings for sale at the show.

Her use of attentive and elegant brushstrokes has resulted in beautiful works of art. Each of her pieces has taken her several months to complete with the care and attention to detail she puts into each one. She is often inspired by paintings by the Group of Seven. The piece that she is currently working on is in reference to J.E.H. MacDonald’s painting Asters and Apples.

Not only does Edgington love her time at the Vicuña art studio, she also enjoys working with her instructor Kaitlyn and Maria, who helped her when she first began attending the studio.

Vicuña Art Studio welcomed its first students in 2008. The studio was created in response to a need for artists with developmental disabilities who wanted more than a casual arts and craft studio. They wanted to pursue their artistic ambitions in a professional manner. Every artist who enters the Vicuña studio is given access to professional instruction and materials and are further supported to exhibit and sell their works at gallery events and with local retailers.

The studio is owned and operated by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living and is supported by funding from the provincial government and generous donations from patrons and supporting members.

The show will feature artist demonstrations, door prizes including original art cards, winter cards and a print of artwork of the winners choice.

Gourmet hot chocolate and treats will be served.

Vicuña Art Studio’s annual Winter Art Show takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 30 and Sunday Dec. 1 at 1-11491 Kingston Street, Maple Ridge.

 

