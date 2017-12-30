The B.C. Canadian Institute for Theatre Technology is holding its annual Tech-Nique workshop for up-and-coming theatre technicians at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge workshop teaches the art of light and sound

Tech-nique workshop teaches the skill of lighting and sound for a live concert event

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work the lighting and sound for a live concert?

Well, now’s your chance. The Canadian Institute for Theatre Technology (CITT) is holding their annual Tech-Nique workshop for up and coming theatre technicians.

Students and adults are welcome to sign up and no experience is necessary.

“It doesn’t matter everybody gets something from it,” said Alex House, technical director of the ACT Arts Centre and member of CITT.

House explained that participants get to choose what department they would like to work in. So, for somebody with experience in lighting, they might want to choose sound. Usually there are as many instructors as there are students in the workshop.

“I think last year we had almost one and a quarter professionals to every student. There was like nine or ten professionals here and eight students,” noted House.

The workshop culminates in a concert on the final day where participants can put their new skills to the test. The day is long starting at 9 a.m. until 1 a.m., but participants can expect to be fed.

“They get to make all the choices and all the decisions and then we do a show,” said House.

11-year-old Maple Ridge singer Lauren Webb will be opening the concert followed by acoustic duo Caden Knudson and Aaron Connaughton, known together as Knudson and Connaughton. The headliner will be local rock band Line 49, a Vancouver band that performs pop and rock sort music and a lot of 80’s dance tunes.

The Tech-Nique Workshop originated in New Westminster seven years ago. This is the third year it is being held at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

Registration for the workshop is $100 and runs Jan. 10, 11 and 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and then from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 13, the day of the concert.

Tickets for the concert are $10 each and $8 for those 25-years and under.

For more information go to theactmapleridge.org.

