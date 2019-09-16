The band Tiller’s Folly features musicians Nolan Murray (left), Bruce Coughlan (middle) and Laurence Knight. (Photo: OrangeRocket.ca)

Maple Ridge’s Tiller’s Folly kick off international music series in Surrey

Come Dancing Around the World takes place at the Surrey Arts Centre

Local Celtic trio Tiller’s Folly will be kicking off the series Come Dancing Around the World at the Surrey Arts Centre.

The award-winning acoustic roots group comprised of Maple Ridge’s own Bruce Coughlan, Nolan Murray, and Laurence Knight weave adventurous stories of the Pacific Northwest through their rousing rhythms and breathtaking ballads. They take to the Studio stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28.

On Oct. 26, a concert series will also feature Salsa in Surrey with La Orquesta Santa Lucia LFR which will combine Latin, rock, a shot of salsa, funk and high-speed Nicaraguan cumbia.

Then on Feb. 22, the Afro-Celtic Funk fusion sounds of Soulsha will bring to Surrey some of Boston’s top musicians where Scottish, West African and funk music will come together.

The finale, Caribbean Night in Surrey, which takes place April 25 will include soca and limbo lessons and a chance to try the steel drums.

Salsa in Surrey and Caribbean Night are co-presented with FUSIONpresents and the Surrey Music City Centre, an initiative supported by the Surrey Board of Trade helping to create a vibrant and diverse local music industry.

Subscription for the full series $72 available through the box office. Individual tickets are on-line now at tickets.surrey.ca or box office 604-501-5566.

The Surrey Arts Centre is located at 13750 – 88 Avenue.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

