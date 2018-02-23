Masquerade 4 fundraiser for Cythera House in Maple Ridge

Masquerade 4: Love Revealed the final fundraising event for the Halcyon Imagineers

Kyle Herman, left, aka Arak StarrEagle and Gary Redmond, who will be performing at Masquerade 4: Love Revealed, a fundraiser for Cythera House. Contributed

A free five hour concert will be taking place in support of Cythera House in Maple Ridge.

This will be the final fundraising event for the Halcyon Imagineers which formed five years ago.

The evening will be filled with folk, blues, jazz, rap, hip hop, classic rock, ukulele, grunge and contemporary rock.

Masquerade 4: Love Revealed will be a Cosplay event with a cash prize for the winner and a movie pass donated by Hollywood 3 Cinema and comic book posters donated by Sector 2814 Comics and Toys for the runners up.

Performers will be dressed up as the Scarecrow from the Wizard of OZ, Superman, The Wisp, a Scottish pirate, Indiana Jones and Mr. Spook.

Musicians will include Caden Knudson, Tom Velten, StarrEagle, Bob Cockroft, Peter Tam, Gary Redmond, Marcel Gamache, Graham Strang, Ryan Barnes, Jessica Greene, Taylor Wilcox, Holly Pea and Charlie Spittel.

Masquerade 4: Love Revealed takes place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Ridge Brewing Company, 22826 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

Voluntary donations to Cythera Transition House, an organization that helps battered and abused women and their children, will be accepted at the event.