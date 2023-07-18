Mission Folk Music Festival welcomes array of acts to 2023 lineup

Dongyang Gozupa is a progressive rock group from Korea that will perform at Mission Folk Music Festival this weekend. Executive director Michelle Demers Shaevitz highlighted the group as an act she’s excited about. /Mission Folk Festival Website Photo Wesli blends Haitian rhythms and lyrics with a wide range of styles and will perform at Mission Folk Music Festival this weekend. Executive director Michelle Demers Shaevitz highlighted the artist as an act she’s excited about. /Mission Folk Festival Website Photo OKAN fuses the genres of jazz, folk and global rhythms and will perform at Mission Folk Music Festival this weekend. Executive director Michelle Demers Shaevitz highlighted the group as an act she’s excited about. /Mission Folk Festival Website Photo Cedric Watson & Jourdan Thibodeaux hail from Louisiana and will perform at Mission Folk Music Festival this weekend. Executive director Michelle Demers Shaevitz highlighted the group as an act she’s excited about. /Mission Folk Festival Website Photo

The Mission Folk Music Festival strives for a sense of familiarity.

The festival’s artistic and executive director, Michelle Demers Shaevitz, says she hopes the audience will be entertained by the event but also come away with a sense of community.

“It feels very much like a family coming back together every year – a little homecoming or reunion kind of vibe,” Demers Shaevitz said. “As much as I want people to discover new things and be entertained, I really want people to feel like they’re coming home as well.”

At this year’s festival, she hopes attendees can also learn about other cultures, traditions and people.

While Demers Shaevitz says she can’t play favourites, she’s excited about some of the more unique acts in the lineup this year, including Okan from Cuba, Wesli from Haiti, and Cedric Watson and Jourdan Thibodeaux from Louisiana.

“Between these three groups, I think we’ll see a really interesting migration of language and sound from the Caribbean up into Louisiana and I think it’ll be a really interesting show,” Demers Shaevitz said.

She is also excited about the Korean progressive rock group, Dongyang Gozupa, who perform on the Main Stage on Saturday.

“They are a Korean band that plays folk-rock music, incorporating traditional Korean instruments and are very percussion focused,” she said. “They sing in their traditional language and I’m really excited to see how the audience receives that.”

Demers Shaevitz says the festival has always focused on ensuring there’s an international element to the lineup.

“We want to make sure that we have a really diverse offering to our community,” she said. “We take a very expansive approach to what folk music is.”

The Mission Folk Music Festival is still feeling the impact of COVID-19 despite the return of a full audience. The loss of suppliers, a decreasing number of food vendors and rising costs have emerged as issues from the pandemic.

“I think we’re still learning about the new landscape a little bit,” Demers Shaevitz said. “We’ve tried to bring back a lot of the things that we would normally do, maybe just you know in a slightly different way or a more modern way. But I think that we’re still going to be feeling the repercussions for a while.”

The festival runs from Friday (July 21) through Sunday (July 23) at Fraser River Heritage Park with tickets available at missionfolkmusicfestival.ca/tickets/.

