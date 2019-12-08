Valin Shinyei, right, is in the upcoming Arts Umbrella production Mixed Nuts. (Contributed)

Mixed Nuts a second year tradition for Maple Ridge dancer

Mixed Nuts is a unique interpretation of The Nutcracker

A Maple Ridge dancer will be featured in the upcoming Arts Umbrella holiday show Mixed Nuts.

This is the second year in a row for Valin Shinyei who has been dancing for 13 years.

Mixed Nuts is a unique interpretation of The Nutcracker and is modernized each year with works by local choreographers, new sets, costumes and a musical.

It features the traditional story with a twist and is updated with local stories, choreography, and a fantastic musical score.

Each performance showcases the talent of Vancouver-based choreographers and emerging dance artists.

RELATED: Lots of local talent in Great Big Boo!

Dance styles in the production will include hip-hop, ballroom, and the classic grand pas-de-deux.

“This year, we’ve decided to take the show in an even more fun and engaging direction by adopting a theme based around the 1949 board game, Candy Land, “ said Arts Umbrella dance artistic director Artemis Gordon.

“In place of the traditional Chinese, Arabian, Russian, and Spanish dances, we have emphasized their candy counterparts to satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth,” added Gordon.

The second act will feature a candy-inspired set, costume design, and choreography.

The family-friendly production will be filled with gingerbread people, candy canes, Hershey kisses, lollipops, chocolates, sugar plums, and cinnamon hearts, along with an array of emerging dance artists.

Shinyei has been dancing with Arts Umbrella, a rigorous program designed for dancers from the age of 6 to 22, since the fall of 2018.

Nasiv Sall of Pitt Meadows is also a dancer in the performance.

Mixed Nuts runs Dec. 13 to 15 at 7 p.m. at the Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton St. in Vancouver, with a 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 14 and 15 only.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors and can be purchased at artsumbrella.com.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pitt Meadows band takes all at The Roxy

Just Posted

Mixed Nuts a second year tradition for Maple Ridge dancer

Mixed Nuts is a unique interpretation of The Nutcracker

Pitt Meadows band takes all at The Roxy

Typical Dreamers win $5,000 in Vancouver competition

Create memories, not garbage this holiday season

Recycling depot in Maple Ridge will also be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Adopt a family this Christmas in Maple Ridge

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries are looking for sponsors

Good Reads: Holidays at Maple Ridge library

Annual Food for Fines campaign underway.

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Four men in hospital after early morning Vancouver stabbing

A large group of men was seen fighting in Yaletwon

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Most Read