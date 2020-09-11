MLA Bob D’Eith shares his thoughts on the music industry and current challenges with youth in Surrey next week. (Special to The News)

MLA share music secrets with industry’s youth

Maple Ridge-Mission politician puts on his other hat, shedding light on entertainment world

Local MLA Bob D’Eith is ripping the proverbial Band-Aid off the music world later this month and sharing some hard truths about the industry during part of a youth program in Surrey.

D’Eith, an NDPer who was elected to represent the Maple Ridge-Mission riding at the B.C. level during the last provincial election in 2017, has been ask to share some of his insights about the entertainment world on Sept. 24.

RELATED: ’Eith rides orange wave to NDP victory in Maple Ridge-Mission

It’s part of Surrey’s Band-Aid youth music program, which went online along with some concerts, films, festivals, and other events this season – due to COVID-19.

For 2020, Band-Aid has shifted to a three-part series on consecutive Thursday evenings, that started Sept. 17. These event were previously held as a single-day workshop at either Surrey City Hall or Surrey Arts Centre.

This year, the sessions are billed as a free hour of mentorship with music professionals from around Metro Vancouver.

First up was Sami Ghawi from FUSIONpresents, who offered “an insightful look into how music is truly the most powerful communicator, through chord progression, melody, dynamics, and rhythm.”

Next up is D’Eith, who prior to entering politics was best known for his imprints on various aspects of the music and entertainment industry.

RELATED: Music mixed with politics

He’s the former keyboardist with the band, Mythos, and he was a founding member and nominated for two JUNO Awards while performing with another band, Rymes With Orange. He also served 14 years as the executive director of Music BC Industry Association, created his own indepedent record label, Adagio Music, has practiced entertainment law for years, and most recently wrote a book, “A Career in Music.”

During next Thursday’s session, he will talk about music promotion during the current “challenging time.” Students will receive a copy of his book.

Registration details for the Microsoft Teams sessions, aimed at local singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs between 12 and 22 years of age, can be found at surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

The last of the three sessions, being held Oct. 1, will cover “Music Mixing” with Karl Dicaire, presented by Nimbus School of Recording & Media.

