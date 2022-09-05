Mosquitoes outnumbered audience for annual Music On the Wharf

Etienne Siew was showcased during the July 25 Music on the Wharf, part of a summer outdoor concert series hosted by Maple Ridge Museum. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)

Human attendance was lower, while mosquitoes came out in large numbers.

Add in hot weather and lingering concerns about COVID, and you have a number of factors that impacted on this year’s Music On the Wharf, a series of four live outdoor music concerts hosted by the Maple Ridge Museum, said Shea Henry.

“We had much lower attendance than usual,” the museum executive director said.

“We have talked to a few of our usual attendees and they said they just couldn’t come out in the heat and with the terrible mosquitoes this year,” Henry noted.

“We raised $400 this year, which is not as much as we usually raise from donations – unfortunately.”

She noted this year’s money will simply offset the costs of putting on the shows, with none left over for other heritage projects.

Despite all that, planning is already underway for next year’s Music on the Wharf, Henry shared.

“We will be running Music On the Wharf again in 2023, which will be the 27th year it has run and hopefully next year it will be a bit cooler in the evenings and have fewer mosquitoes.”

And barring any further health restrictions all future, Henry said Music On the Wharf performances will be back on the historic Port Haney Wharf, just like they were this year.

