Etienne Siew was showcased during the July 25 Music on the Wharf, part of a summer outdoor concert series hosted by Maple Ridge Museum. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)

Etienne Siew was showcased during the July 25 Music on the Wharf, part of a summer outdoor concert series hosted by Maple Ridge Museum. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)

Mosquitoes outnumbered audience for annual Music On the Wharf

Despite challenges to 2022 outdoor concert series, Maple Ridge Museum organizers plan 2023 return

Human attendance was lower, while mosquitoes came out in large numbers.

Add in hot weather and lingering concerns about COVID, and you have a number of factors that impacted on this year’s Music On the Wharf, a series of four live outdoor music concerts hosted by the Maple Ridge Museum, said Shea Henry.

“We had much lower attendance than usual,” the museum executive director said.

“We have talked to a few of our usual attendees and they said they just couldn’t come out in the heat and with the terrible mosquitoes this year,” Henry noted.

“We raised $400 this year, which is not as much as we usually raise from donations – unfortunately.”

She noted this year’s money will simply offset the costs of putting on the shows, with none left over for other heritage projects.

Despite all that, planning is already underway for next year’s Music on the Wharf, Henry shared.

“We will be running Music On the Wharf again in 2023, which will be the 27th year it has run and hopefully next year it will be a bit cooler in the evenings and have fewer mosquitoes.”

And barring any further health restrictions all future, Henry said Music On the Wharf performances will be back on the historic Port Haney Wharf, just like they were this year.

RELATED: Music on the Wharf returns to the riverside Monday

READ MORE: Music on the Wharf plays in Maple Ridge on Monday

.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HeritagehistoryLive musicmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teenager wins world championship in Highland dancing

Just Posted

Etienne Siew was showcased during the July 25 Music on the Wharf, part of a summer outdoor concert series hosted by Maple Ridge Museum. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Mosquitoes outnumbered audience for annual Music On the Wharf

Doug Stanger has taken to snapping photos out of frustration at the debris he's finding in the area of the Alouette River. One photo was taken Monday, the next Wednesday and the third Friday of this week. ( (Doug Stanger/Special to The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident questions why police do nothing about ‘party central’

Canadian Blood Services set up a blood donation station at Maple Ridge Alliance Church on Sept. 2, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Hundreds gather at Maple Ridge Alliance Church to donate blood

Mary Hawley-Isaac partway up a ladder harvesting apples in the Haney House orchard, circa 1938. (Maple Ridge Museum archives/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Paying homage to the apple