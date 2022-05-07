Sound The Alarm brings Music of the Night to Maple Ridge on Mother’s Day – a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. (Diamonds Edge Photography/Special to The News)

Mother’s Day concert celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber

The ACT is hosting Music of the Night, a concert tour currently travelling throughout B.C.

A concert celebrating the 75th birthday of Andrew Lloyd Webber comes to The ACT in Maple Ridge for Mother’s Day.

“Music of the Night” celebrates this man’s acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time, and will feature some of his most iconic theatrical music including Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Sunset Blvd.

The show will feature a fully professional cast, many of who have performed throughout Canada, London’s West End, and Australia.

This production is by Sound the Alarm, which says “Music of the Night” will “remind B.C. audiences why Andrew Lloyd Webber is the musical phenomenon he is known to be.”

The show at The ACT is just one of many being performed around the province. The tour began at the end of April, and concludes May 15 in Powell River.

The Maple Ridge showing happens at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, and according to Sound the Alarm, there are still limited seats available.

Tickets are $58 and available through The ACT website.

The ACT Arts Centre is located at 11944 Haney Place.

