Multiculturalism theme of Happenings in Maple Ridge

Tonight there will be a virtual concert celebrating multiculturalism tonight, as noted in The City of Maple Ridge’s program Happenings.
The band Asi Somos brings their sounds and music from Venezuelan folk traditions that encompass Spanish, Native, Caribbean and African cultures.
The four piece band Happy Hour brings Celtic inspired music that includes favourite pieces from Ireland, Scotland, Eastern Canada and beyond.
Canadian Multiculturalism Day happens on June 27.
Happenings is a year-long program that lets the public know what festivals and events are being put on by Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture. This summer, there are Happenings for a Small Stage, Happenings Drive-in Movies and more.
The city’s virtual performances will be available on the City of Maple Ridge’s official YouTube and Facebook Page starting at 6 p.m. on each Friday in June. Video links will also be posted in the tabs below when they become available.
