Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

A new exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum highlights the impact of sports after the 2001 attacks.

“Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11” explores how sports helped unite the country and features interviews with athletes, including Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza.

“In that first game back, the home team came back and won,” said Piazza, whose two-run homer for the Mets won the game against Atlanta in New York’s first major sporting event after 9-11. “That’s exactly the lesson the city, the country and the world needed to see that night.”

Other New York athletes featured in oral histories and interviews include Bobby Valentine, Mark Messier and Vinny Testaverde.

9-11 Memorial & Museum president Alice M. Greenwald hopes visitors “feel inspired by stories about the best of humanity.”

The Associated Press

