Music marathon coming to Memorial Peace Park

The concert is a fundraiser for the Garibaldi music program

Emily Hernandez, Grade 12, center, rehearses with the Garibaldi Secondary jazz band for a previous May Music Madness concert. (Contributed)

The smooth and sultry sounds of jazz will be filling the air in Memorial Peace Park.

Garibaldi secondary music students will be hosting a May Music Marathon Madness event where members from the different band classes including junior, senior and jazz, plus the jazz and vocals choirs will be performing at the bandstand.

The event is a fundraiser for the school’s music program.

There will be a raffle for a laptop computer and all money from the concession will be going towards the cause.

May Music Marathon Madness takes place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 10th at the park located along 224 Street between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road.

