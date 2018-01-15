The Lonely are coming to the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Jan. 20. (Contributed)

Music of ‘The Big O’ live on stage in Maple Ridge

Tribute band The Lonely will be performing Roy Orbison’s hits of the early 60’s

A tribute to a rock and roll legend remembered as ‘The Big O’ and the ‘Caruso of Rock’ is coming to the ACT.

Known by his trademark sunglasses and emotional ballads, Roy Orbison landed 22 songs on the Billboard Top 40 from 1960 to 1964.

The Lonely, a tribute band based out of Victoria, will be bringing these songs and more to the stage in a sensitive and dynamic performance true to the original sound recordings that fans will remember.

With musical veteran Michael Demers on vocals and guitar, Orbison’s powerful voice will be resurrected with his biggest hits including Only the Lonely, Crying, Dream Baby, In Dreams, Oh Pretty Woman, You Got It, Blue Bayou and more.

The Lonely will also be performing hits including End of the Line, Handle With Care and Last Night by The Traveling Wilbury’s a group formed by Orbison in the late 80’s with George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. They will also be performing music by The Everly Brothers like Claudette that was pitched to the group by Orbison and What I’d Say that they performed with Orbison on the television musical variety show called Shindig that ran from 1964-66.

The Lonely have sold out shows throughout Western Canada for the past two years. They have a deep love and appreciation for the music that came out of the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, especially that of Orbison, whom, they say on their website, didn’t just sing beautifully, “he sang broken heartedly.”

The Lonely’s celebration of the music of Roy Orbison is coming to the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge, on Jan. 20.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $42.50 plus facility fee and service charges. They can be purchased by phone at 604-476-2787, online at theactmapleridge.org or at the ACT theatre box office.

 

The Lonely are coming to the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Jan. 20. (Contributed)

Previous story
The Curtain divide brings two people together

Just Posted

Time to sign your name if you don’t like Maple Ridge rec plans

Counter-petition process now underway

Looking Back: Heritage stands test of time in Pitt Meadows

Why not donate percentage of every dollar spent on chicken burger to museum and help protect our heritage?

The Curtain divide brings two people together

International award winning short includes director and lead actress both from Maple Ridge.

Hundreds attend Christmas Haven celebration in Maple Ridge

The festive event on Christmas eve gathers people who don’t want to be alone during the holidays

Helping animals is the frosting on the cupcake

National Cupcake Day takes place Feb. 26

Music of ‘The Big O’ live on stage in Maple Ridge

Tribute band The Lonely will be performing Roy Orbison’s hits of the early 60’s

Drivers urged to slow down during Alex Fraser Bridge construction

Work crews are installing a snow removal system and movable counterflow lane

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

BREAKING: Three men charged with murder in death of Michael Bonin

20-year-old’s body found on a rural service road North of Hope in April

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

‘Kidney twins are doing great’ after life-altering operation

Mike Dauncey donated kidney to parishioner who would otherwise face dialysis for rest of his life

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab cutting

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Most Read