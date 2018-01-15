Music of ‘The Big O’ live on stage in Maple Ridge

Tribute band The Lonely will be performing Roy Orbison’s hits of the early 60’s

The Lonely are coming to the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Jan. 20. (Contributed)

A tribute to a rock and roll legend remembered as ‘The Big O’ and the ‘Caruso of Rock’ is coming to the ACT.

Known by his trademark sunglasses and emotional ballads, Roy Orbison landed 22 songs on the Billboard Top 40 from 1960 to 1964.

The Lonely, a tribute band based out of Victoria, will be bringing these songs and more to the stage in a sensitive and dynamic performance true to the original sound recordings that fans will remember.

With musical veteran Michael Demers on vocals and guitar, Orbison’s powerful voice will be resurrected with his biggest hits including Only the Lonely, Crying, Dream Baby, In Dreams, Oh Pretty Woman, You Got It, Blue Bayou and more.

The Lonely will also be performing hits including End of the Line, Handle With Care and Last Night by The Traveling Wilbury’s a group formed by Orbison in the late 80’s with George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. They will also be performing music by The Everly Brothers like Claudette that was pitched to the group by Orbison and What I’d Say that they performed with Orbison on the television musical variety show called Shindig that ran from 1964-66.

The Lonely have sold out shows throughout Western Canada for the past two years. They have a deep love and appreciation for the music that came out of the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, especially that of Orbison, whom, they say on their website, didn’t just sing beautifully, “he sang broken heartedly.”

The Lonely’s celebration of the music of Roy Orbison is coming to the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge, on Jan. 20.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $42.50 plus facility fee and service charges. They can be purchased by phone at 604-476-2787, online at theactmapleridge.org or at the ACT theatre box office.