Netflix has made changes to its auto-play preview function, in a Feb. 6, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Netflix finally gives subscribers the ability to shut off auto-play

Company addressed the changes on its Twitter account saying: We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear’

Netflix is finally letting viewers turn off the auto-play preview function.

The much-maligned feature, which forced viewers to watch clips and trailers of movies as they browsed the platform’s titles, can now be disabled under account settings.

It’s a feature that subscribers have begged the company for in order to give them control.

The company addressed the changes on its Twitter account saying: “We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear.”

The backlash over auto-play intensified a number of weeks ago after Netflix released the documentary “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.”

Auto-play of a trailer for the docuseries, about the international hunt for Canadian killer Luka Magnotta, included brief clips of his cat torture videos. Some viewers expressed their anger on social media over unexpectedly encountering flashes of animal cruelty footage with a feature they couldn’t disable.

Other Netflix users have complained that auto-play is especially startling when it’s triggered as they hover over a particular title.

Netflix already made it possible for viewers to deactivate an auto-play feature that kicks viewers to the next episode of a TV series, which is used to encourage binge watching.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rolling Stones will play Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium this spring
Next story
VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Just Posted

Maple Ridge cadets take part in keel laying ceremony

Ceremony for the Royal Canadian Navy’s first joint support ship

Maple Ridge fundraiser for fresh food in the classroom

Denim and Diamonds takes place April 25

Vibrant culture on display at Afro Gala

Maple Ridge festival packed St. Luke’s hall with colourfully-attired party-goers

PHOTOS: Regions’s top grapplers rumble at Fraser North Zone Wrestling Championships

MRSS hosted schools from Maple Ridge, Burnaby, Tri-Cities and New Westminster

Double gold for Maple Ridge synchro skaters

Juvenile and Pre-Novice girls claim victories in Red Deer, AB

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants stretch streak to five in a row

G-men record improves to 24-20-3-2

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: The glacial pace of resource development

As delays continue, costs climb and confusion reigns

11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Most Read