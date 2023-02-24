New eats at Whitecaps’ home-opener game Saturday at BC Place

The six concessions have colourful names

Beast Unleashed’s Tuxedo Wild Mushroom Truffle Burger is now served at BC Place Stadium. (Submitted photo)

BC Place concessions will cook up new dishes of food for game- and concert-goers this year.

Stadium operators revealed a new menu Friday (Feb. 24), a day ahead of the Whitecaps season-opening soccer game Saturday, 7:30 p.m. start vs. Real Salt Lake.

The six concessions have colourful names of Beast Unleashed, Bombay, Boom Kitchen, Lions Gate Grill, Seoul Food and The Poutinerie.

The new food options include Korean Fried Chicken with various flavours, a Tuxedo Wild Mushroom Truffle Burger, Foot-Long Lobster Roll, Jerk Chicken Bowl, Handmade Vegetable Samosas and Cheeseburger Poutine.

The stadium’s “fun food facts” include 127,800 chicken strips sold last year (most popular), along with 48,000 hot dogs.

“In 2022, we’ve served about 1.1 million litres of fountain drinks (pop). This is enough to fill 22,000 standard-sized kegs,” stadium officials say.

“There were 14,330 orders of poutine in 2022. This is about 3,307 pounds of our delicious cheese curds consumed — equivalent to the total weight of a 20-man Whitecaps FC roster!”

This year, 415 Sodexo Live! employees will serve stadium customers, with 70 to 75 kitchen staff per event.

There were 718,000 food transations at BC Place in 2022.



