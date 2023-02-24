Beast Unleashed’s Tuxedo Wild Mushroom Truffle Burger is now served at BC Place Stadium. (Submitted photo)

Beast Unleashed’s Tuxedo Wild Mushroom Truffle Burger is now served at BC Place Stadium. (Submitted photo)

FOOD

New eats at Whitecaps’ home-opener game Saturday at BC Place

The six concessions have colourful names

BC Place concessions will cook up new dishes of food for game- and concert-goers this year.

Stadium operators revealed a new menu Friday (Feb. 24), a day ahead of the Whitecaps season-opening soccer game Saturday, 7:30 p.m. start vs. Real Salt Lake.

The six concessions have colourful names of Beast Unleashed, Bombay, Boom Kitchen, Lions Gate Grill, Seoul Food and The Poutinerie.

The new food options include Korean Fried Chicken with various flavours, a Tuxedo Wild Mushroom Truffle Burger, Foot-Long Lobster Roll, Jerk Chicken Bowl, Handmade Vegetable Samosas and Cheeseburger Poutine.

The stadium’s “fun food facts” include 127,800 chicken strips sold last year (most popular), along with 48,000 hot dogs.

“In 2022, we’ve served about 1.1 million litres of fountain drinks (pop). This is enough to fill 22,000 standard-sized kegs,” stadium officials say.

“There were 14,330 orders of poutine in 2022. This is about 3,307 pounds of our delicious cheese curds consumed — equivalent to the total weight of a 20-man Whitecaps FC roster!”

This year, 415 Sodexo Live! employees will serve stadium customers, with 70 to 75 kitchen staff per event.

There were 718,000 food transations at BC Place in 2022.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

fast foodFood & DiningPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New this week: ‘True Lies,’ Wallen and ‘Creed’ film fest

Just Posted

Arts and crafts was one of the many activities for Family Day in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Hundreds attend Family Day events in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows Public Library is looking for artists for their second annual Tiny Art Show. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows Tiny Art Show in need of artists

Last week’s Save-On-Foods ad in The News.
LETTER: Appreciating blast from past

A screen shot from the video shows a cow being prodded. (Screen grab from video)
Complaint against Pitt Meadows slaughterhouse after video surfaces of alleged animal cruelty