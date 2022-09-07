HB Wild will be one of the headliners at the festival this weekend. (Special to The News)

New music festival this weekend in Maple Ridge

Music Talks will see 100 performers on stages in Memorial Peace Park

A new music festival is coming to Maple Ridge this weekend.

Music Talks will see up to 100 artists performing on two stages in Memorial Peace Park – in the bandstand and a short distance away in the entrance to The ACT.

Inside The ACT will be a job fair for the music, film and entertainment industry, as well as other job opportunities.

The event runs Sept 10 and 11, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and organizers say there will also be food trucks, artisan vendors, prize giveaways and Vancouver Radio Station Z95.3 will be on site.

The festival was supported by the provincial government, which granted organizers $250,000 under the BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund.

Organizers say the event is about supporting local musicians and artists who struggled through the shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the performers will be HB Wild and Che Aimee Dorval.

It will be a free event, for all ages, and organizers say the festival could become an annual event.

The Haney Farmers Market will also happen in the west side of Memorial Peace Park on Saturday, neighbouring the festival, and the market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

