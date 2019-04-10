Jane Kenyon, Variations on a Red Triangle No. 3, 2018, 40x30”, acrylic/mixed media on paper.

North Van artist steps out of comfort zone with non-objective art

Exhibit runs until June 8 at the ACT in Maple Ridge

The ACT Art Gallery is presenting the new non-objective paintings by North Vancouver artist, Jane Kenyon.

Jane Kenyon, who is better known for her painterly fibre creations, demonstrates a significant turn in her art with these paintings.

While she achieved considerable success with the thread paintings that defined her career for many years, Kenyon says she is ready to step beyond the ‘comfort zone’ of her more familiar medium and into the unpredictable and often mysterious world of non-objective painting – that is an expression of emotion and the unconscious.

“While my past work has been profoundly influenced by the environment of the Pacific Northwest, I have a deep desire to paint non-objectively, allowing colour and mark-making to emanate from somewhere inside my body other than my conscious self. This intuitive practice often seems careless and haphazard but is actually passionate and engaging and I am learning to let go of my analytical and judgmental thinker, at least during the painting process itself,”said Kenyon.

Kenyon believes that her precision with colour has always been a strength.

The many years she spent mixing dyes has served the artist well in her ability to create effective tonal shifts within the art she now produces with acrylic paints and other media.

Approximately half of the exhibition is dedicated to a series called Variations on a Red Triangle. The series was borne out of a need to transcend the feeling of being ‘stuck’ in a particular mode of expression. Each work begins with some common elements that are repeated throughout the series, while new forms, colours and textural language are introduced with each succeeding artwork.

Variations on a Red Triangle opens Apr. 13 at the ACT Art Gallery, 11944 Haney Place with a free opening reception between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Kenyon will present a talk and tour of her artwork on Saturday, May 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge to the public. The exhibition runs until June 8.


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

Just Posted

North Van artist steps out of comfort zone with non-objective art

Exhibit runs until June 8 at the ACT in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge marijuana greenhouse wants to expand

Council has asked for legal advice on permits

UPDATED: Customers flocked to Super Save Gas in Maple Ridge for $1.33 per litre gas

Price fluctuations the result of ‘competitive pressures in the Lower Mainland.’

Maple Ridge optometry student to see the joys of giving

Maryam Askarpoor will be traveling to the Philippines to volunteer on The Eye Train

Maple Ridge has another new sports field

And two more to follow this year

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

Emergency crews were on scene of a crash at King George Boulevard and 132nd Avenue much of the night

VIDEO: Giants push Royals to brink of elimination

Game 4 of the Western Conference hockey league’s semifinals will be played out in Victoria Thursday

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

Most Read