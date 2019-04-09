Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir come to Abbotsford in October with the Rock the Rink show.

Olympic figure skating champions Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan have announced a new tour, titled Rock the Rink, which opens in Abbotsford this fall.

The show hits Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, Oct. 5 and travels to more than 30 cities across Canada and a few select U.S. cities.

Virtue, Moir and Chan previously starred in the sold-out Thank You Canada tour last year. By the half-way point of that tour, it was clear to the trio that they were far from done creating and developing a new style of skating entertainment.

Conversations then began in earnest to focus on the next logical step.

Combining the highest level of on-ice superstar talent with an ever-evolving touring production, Rock The Rink will produce the highest value of entertainment, they say.

This year – along with upgrades to lighting, video and interactive technology – live music will be introduced to the show, with featured special musical guest, Birds of Bellwoods.

“Last year, we rode the Olympic wave and carried the momentum through the Thank You Canada tour – a fulfilling project that truly allowed us to connect with fans coast to coast,” Virtue says.

“This year, it’s critical that we elevate the production and generate authentic entertainment in new and creative ways. Scott and I have spent our career striving for more, taking risks, and daring ourselves to be better … Our approach to this is no different.”

Adds Moir: “The goal for Rock The Rink is to be something that fans of skating and live entertainment will look forward to year after year, knowing that it will always be a can’t-miss night.”

Chan said he’s honoured to be part of the production.

“Anyone that has followed our careers understands our dedication to creativity and entertainment. We want each and every person to be a part of an experience and not just a ‘show.’ What we’re creating hasn’t been done before and I can’t wait to show it to the fans,” he said.

The cast will again feature Canadian greats Virtue, Moir, Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

The show will also be bringing some world-renowned skating talent from Europe and the U.S.

Italian Olympic medalist and world champion Carolina Kostner, and Italian world champions Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte will each tour in North America for the first time.

Olympic medalist and four-time U.S. national champion Jeremy Abbott will return to Canadian touring for the first time in seven years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at rocktherink.com. Other B.C. stops on the tour are Penticton on Oct. 6, Vancouver on Oct. 7, Dawson Creek on Oct. 11 and Prince George on Oct. 12.