ON COOKING: Chef Dez conjurs up some Halloween treats

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.

Paprika gives orange tint to devilled eggs, a change from all the candy

by Chef Dez/Special to Black Press Media

We have four kids, so Halloween has always been a popular day in our household. However, I’m sure that I am not alone when I say that I am a bit concerned about all the candy always being consumed before, during, and after this festive date.

My recipe for Jack-O’-lantern devilled eggs is a great, more nutritious and fun idea to help celebrate. Adding a little butter in yolk mixture (you’ll see this in the recipe) helps the filling hold up better. Also, try not to fuss too much with these as each one should be unique. You may want to check out my “how to” video on my YouTube channel for these (YouTube channel link is on my website). Happy Halloween!

Jack-O’-Lantern Devilled Eggs

Makes 12 halves

Recipe created by Chef Dez, chefdez.com

“Time to have a little fun with your eggs this Halloween!”

6 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled

Paprika for sprinkling

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon room temperature butter

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon sweet green relish

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Skin from 1 cucumber

Carefully cut the eggs in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks and place them in a small mixing bowl.

Sprinkle some paprika over the cut side of the egg whites.

To the egg yolks, and the mayonnaise, butter, mustard, relish, vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire, salt and pepper. Mash until smooth.

Spoon this mixture into a disposable sandwich bag and then cut the corner off to make a piping bag. Carefully pipe this mixture equally into the hollowed egg whites. Chill in the refrigerator during the next step.

Using a vegetable peeler, take long strips of skin off a cucumber. Cut the dark green skin strips into many small triangles to decorate as the eyes and noses. Use a small round cookie cutter (a fluted edge one works best) to make semi-circle shapes to decorate as mouths. Decorate the filling in the egg whites with the cucumber skin eyes, noses, and mouths (the pointed tip of a small knife will be helpful in carefully placing the face decorations, or a sanitized pair of tweezers).

Arrange on a platter and serve immediately or refrigerate until needed.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

