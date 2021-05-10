ON COOKING: Chef Dez does parsley pesto

Pesto traditionally has fresh basil but parsley is a tasty alternative

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.

by Chef Dez

We pass by it all the time in the produce section, but when not being used as a garnish or a minor ingredient, what else can we do with parsley?

Parsley is botanically called petroselinum crispum. This is derived from the Greek word petros, meaning stone, as it was often found growing in and around groups of rocks.

Today this herb, naturally high in vitamin A and C, is usually available in two different varieties. Curly leaf parsley is the most common one we see today at the local grocery store, however in some markets, flat leaf Italian parsley is just as common. The main visual difference between the two is just what the names predict, however flat leaf Italian parsley has a different flavour than its curly common counterpart.

• TASTY ham and cheese scones

When parsley is being used for purposes other than garnish, it is usually added as a minor ingredient to characterize a dish with a distinct touch of natural herb flavour and a bit of colour.

However, there are some recipes that use parsley as a main ingredient, such as pesto. Traditionally pesto is prepared by pureeing fresh basil leaves mainly with olive oil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan cheese, and lemon juice to form an outstanding pasta sauce.

The basil leaves can be substituted with parsley. This makes the pesto recipe not only more affordable, but also easier to create from scratch all year round, as fresh parsley is more accessible in the markets than fresh basil.

I hope you enjoy this recipe. It is one of our favourites, and we actually prefer it to basil pesto.

Parsley Pesto

2/3 cup roasted, salted cashews

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 large garlic cloves, peeled

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. fresh cracked pepper

1 bunch fresh curly leaf parsley, large stems removed

In a food processor, grind the cashews on high speed for approximately 15 seconds.

Continue to process on high speed while slowly adding one quarter cup of the olive oil through the top opening, and then process for another 30 seconds until mixture is almost completely smooth and liquid.

Turn off the processor. Add the cheese, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Turn the processor back on and process on high speed while feeding the parsley through the top opening. When all of the parsley has been added, continue to process on high speed while slowly adding the remaining one quarter cup of olive oil.

Turn off the processor, scrape down the sides, and process for another 10 to 15 seconds.

Toss with hot freshly cooked pasta of your choice, or use in a variety applications such as a pizza or bruschetta topping, or mix it with mayo for a great sandwich spread, or with sour cream for a great veggie dip.

Makes approximately 1.5 cups

• TIPS on tastier salad dressings

.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cooking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88

Just Posted

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez does parsley pesto

Pesto traditionally has fresh basil but parsley is a tasty alternative

A cyclist was struck on Lougheed Highway at 209 Street on Monday afternoon. (Neil Corbett - The News)
Cyclist injured after collision with car on Lougheed Highway

Police, fire and ambulance respond to call in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services’ Better at Home Program is now offering a grocery delivery program for seniors. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows organization now delivering groceries for seniors

Community Services’ Better at Home Program filling in the gaps of Thrifty Foods Sendial program

Police have southbound lanes blocked along 227 Street at Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
VIDEO: 1 person in custody after Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Witnesses describe collision as a road-rage incident

An acro performance as part of the Greg Moore Youth Centre’s talent show video. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s talented youth featured in Youth Week video

BC Youth Week marked by Greg Moore Youth Centre

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets’ Nate Thompson (11) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Vancouver Canucks see NHL playoff hopes dashed despite 3-1 win over Winnipeg

Montreal Canadiens earn final North Division post-season spot

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Most Read