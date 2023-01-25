Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy

Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo that seems to show the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy’s tiny hand.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

The heiress did not say when her baby was born or provide further details, including a name.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she told People magazine.

The baby boy is Hilton’s first child, while Reum shares a 10-year-old daughter with reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Best wishes flooded in from Hilton’s famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Rosario Dawson, Poppy Delevingne, Ashley Tisdale, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum.

Teigen summed up their best wishes with: “Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Monumental animal art infuses Chanel’s gleaming couture show
Next story
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial

Just Posted

Keir Macdonald is the CEO of Coast Mental Health.
New supportive housing could be built in Maple Ridge in 2023

The Ridge Meadows Flames are back in action Friday night. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames rookie has five points in blowout win

Professional dancer, Jessica Yue, demonstrated several traditional Chinese dances to the audience at Revera Sunwood. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Performer brings authentic Chinese fan dances to Maple Ridge seniors

An earthquake struck northeast of Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 23, according to the Raspberry Shake network. (Raspberry Shake Station View/Special to The News)
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northeast of Maple Ridge