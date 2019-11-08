Patterns and hands in Garibaldi Art Club’s Fall Show and Sale

Both Hands by Ann Blackwell. (Contributed)

Ann Blackwell loves patterns.

She sees them in nature, but the patterns she draws comes straight from her imagination.

“It’s pattern in colour,” said Blackwell about her obsession.

“I’ll draw a large pattern and I’ll think that’s enough, that’s done. Then I’ll go back into it and go back into it. It’s just a passion for me,” she said.

Blackwell will have three pieces in the Garibaldi Art Club’s 60th anniversary Fall Show and Sale.

Two of her pieces will feature her own hands. In one she has outlined her right hand in ink on canvas and then used a combination of acrylics and Gelli-printed circles that she pasted on. The other is called Both Hands and is an abstract made from dipping her hands in paint and creating a pattern on the canvas, again with Gelli-printed circles and stars stamped or drawn onto the canvas.

The third piece Blackwell will have at the show is called Ladies of the Night which is a drawing mounted on an acrylic background of three women who are dressed up and have gone out to look at the full moon.

Blackwell says that painting is about friendship.

“A lot of my work is about friendship. Just among women. I think that’s an important part of all of our lives is our friendships,” said Blackwell, adding that everywhere she goes she builds close friendships.

Blackwell received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Ohio University in 1992 with a focus on photography. She received her Masters of Fine Arts from the University of Michigan School Art and Design in 1995 in photography, fibres and mixed media. Blackwell moved to Canada in 2002.

After working for several years in free form bead embroidery, Blackwell turned to drawing and painting.

Now Blackwell enjoys drawing whimsical women covered in patterns of her own design. Sometimes they are beaded.

She also teaches a class in Art Journaling twice a month at The Little Cricket in Maple Ridge.

The Garibaldi Art Club’s 2019 Fall Show and Sale will feature more than 200 original paintings plus art cards by the club’s members.

The show takes place Nov. 15 – 17 at Fraserview Hall, 22610 116 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

The opening reception is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and the show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

 

My Right Hand by Ann Blackwell. (Contributed)

