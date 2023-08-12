PHOTOS: Maple Ridge fairgrounds fill with the sounds of rock and roll

Teenage Head opened the second day of Rock Maple Ridge on Aug. 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Teenage Head opened the second day of Rock Maple Ridge on Aug. 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to the second day of Rock Maple Ridge on Aug. 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Teenage Head opened the second day of Rock Maple Ridge on Aug. 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Teenage Head opened the second day of Rock Maple Ridge on Aug. 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Teenage Head opened the second day of Rock Maple Ridge on Aug. 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The annual Rock Maple Ridge music festival is now halfway done, but there are still many more local and national bands left to take the stage.

Thousands of people have already come through the Albion Fairgrounds in the past 24 hours to see bands like Harlequin, Chilliwack, Trooper, Teenage Head, and much more.

But on Sunday, there will be even more live entertainment for people to enjoy.

The day will start off with Haywire at 3:30 p.m., followed by Saga at 5 p.m., Headpins at 6:40 p.m., and will close out with multi-Juno Award winner Tom Cochrane at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available at www.rockmapleridge.ca.