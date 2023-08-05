PHOTOS: Maple Ridge gets more tropical at first day of music festival

Mr. Fantastik was one of several local bands that performed on the first day of the Tropical Vibes Music Fest in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Hundreds of people attended the first day of the Tropical Vibes Music Fest in Maple Ridge on Aug. 5. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Much of Albion Fairgrounds was transformed into an impromptu dancefloor on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people came down to enjoy the first day of the newly renamed Tropical Vibes Music Fest.

The extremely warm weather didn’t stop many people from showing off some moves as they let the sounds of reggae bands like Mr. Fantastik and Boomdaddy flow through them.

In addition to the two stages filled with upbeat entertainment, there were also plenty of food trucks, some lawn games, a beer garden, and many local vendors selling a variety of Caribbean goods.

Tropical Vibes Music Fest will continue on Sunday from 12:30 to 8 p.m. with performances from musical acts like Zahara, Phonosonics, Tropical Breeze, and much more.

