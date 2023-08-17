PHOTOS: Maple Ridge hosts Canadian classic rock legends at Rock Maple Ridge

More than 2,000 people came out to see the bands at the 2023 Rock Maple Ridge festival. (Brandon Tucker/The News)More than 2,000 people came out to see the bands at the 2023 Rock Maple Ridge festival. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Teenage Head opened the second day of Rock Maple Ridge on Aug. 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News)Teenage Head opened the second day of Rock Maple Ridge on Aug. 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
More than 2,000 people came out to see the bands at the 2023 Rock Maple Ridge festival. (Brandon Tucker/The News)More than 2,000 people came out to see the bands at the 2023 Rock Maple Ridge festival. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Despite the sweltering temperatures on the weekend, thousands of locals filtered through the Albion Fairgrounds to watch a variety of classic rock bands play some of the biggest Canadian hits of the 1970s and ’80s.

Rock Maple Ridge organizer Bernie Aubin, who also happens to be the drummer for the band Headpins, explained that the festival was once again a big hit.

“The crowd absolutely loved it,” said Aubin. “And we’ll be back next year even bigger and badder.”

Among the acts that performed at the Maple Ridge festival were Harlequin, Chilliwack, Trooper, Teenage Head, Sass Jordan, Kim Mitchell, Tom Cochrane, and many more.

Aubin explained that attendance was a bit less than last year, which he attributed to a couple of factors, including the unbearable heat that reached as high as 33 C during the festival.

However, he is still happy with the turnout and expects an even bigger audience for next year’s Rock Maple Ridge.

“I think next year is going to be our biggest one yet,” said Aubin. “We’re going to have a lot of new blood on stage.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

