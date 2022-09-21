Giant insects created from carved pumpkins at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Giant insects created from carved pumpkins at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pumpkins After Dark event lights up Burnaby park with jack-o-lantern art

Photo-op creations displayed with sound effects, music and lighting

Leading up to Halloween, the art of pumpkin carving is on display at Burnaby’s Central Park.

The Pumpkins After Dark attraction opens Thursday (Sept. 22) with 6,000-plus jack-o-lanterns.

The photo-op creations, both spooky and whimsical, are revealed on a kilometre-long, 30-minute walk through the park, starting at Swangard Stadium, with sound effects, music and lighting.

The family-friendly event features pumpkin-carved superheroes, monsters, zombies, giant insects and assorted other displays, including a hippie-era VW van, the cast of “Shrek” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” characters.

Back-lit and attached to wooden display cases painted black, the carved pumpkins are positioned to create Canadian-made works of art worthy of a gallery, as viewed on a media-preview night Wednesday (Sept. 21).

But is it all worth the admission price? That’s debatable.

An adult ticket is $21.95, or $17.95 for youth aged four to 16. There’s also a Family Pack of tickets (two adults, two kids) for $74.80. Details are found on pumpkinsafterdark.com/burnaby.

Food trucks are parked in the stadium, along with pumpkin-y photo ops and carvers at work.

Similar events are also staged in Calgary, Edmonton and Milton, Ont.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

HalloweenThings to do

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge country star to release new EP

Just Posted

Mail-in ballots are available at City Hall. (The News files)
Advance polls will be open Oct. 1 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Madeline Merlo is releasing a new EP this Friday, Sept. 23. (Madeline Merlo Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge country star to release new EP

Maple Ridge has remained under a total fire ban since Aug. 4 due to the rising numbers of wildfires in close proximity to the city. (Black Press Media file)
Campfire ban lifted for much of Metro Vancouver but not for Maple Ridge

Tim Horton’s smile cookies can be purchased inside select restaurants or ordered through the Tim Hortons mobile app for delivery, with all proceeds going to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (BC Children’s Hospital/Special to The News)
Tim Hortons launches its 26th annual smile cookie campaign