The concert takes place at Westacres, a 20 acre farm, at 23575 124 Ave. in Maple Ridge. The house is located at the end of a driveway lined with fruit trees and has a music room that holds close to 140 seats. It looks out on a beaver pond, surrounded by large cedar trees. (Contributed)

Pianist Michelle Mares to perform at Westacres in Maple Ridge

Performance takes place Mar. 8

Pianist Michelle Mares will be the feature performer at the Maple Ridge Music Society’s next Candlelight Concert Series.

Mares has performed for the society before and is now being welcomed back after a 20 year stay in Europe.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Music Society kicks off 38th season

She leads an active performing career in both Canada and Europe spanning the entire repertoire as a soloist and chamber musician. Mares has performed with virtually every major orchestra in Canada as a soloist and her performances have been heard regularly on national and international radio broadcast. She is also a regular master teacher at the Victoria Summer Piano Academy which takes place each summer on the University of Victoria campus.

The concert will be at Westacres, a 20 acre farm. The music room at Westacres holds around 140 seats and looks out onto a beaver pond surrounded by large cedar trees.

Michelle Mares will be performing at 2:30 p.m. on Mar. 8. at 23575 124 Ave., Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students.

For more information call 604-467-3162.

 

