Cast of Shrek the Musical by Align Entertainment. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows actor one of many “zany” characters in Shrek the Musical

Production runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15

A Pitt Meadows actor is part of the cast bringing everyone’s favourite green ogre to the stage in Burnaby.

Shrek the Musical is based on the DreamWorks film, about a reclusive ogre named Shrek who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess.

Tyler Boe plays the role of a guard, a Duloc dancer and a happy villager.

The 18-year-old actor has performed in numerous productions with Theatre in the Country, now based out of Langley, including A Few Good Men and Fiddler on the Roof.

This is his first time with Align Entertainment.

RELATED: Xtreme Theatre vocals shine in Les Mis at the ACT in Maple Ridge

What he loves about this production of Shrek the Musical is, “all the out-of-this-world-characters that are all zany and super unique”.

“All those fairy tale creatures that you have and they all have huge personalities and they are all on stage, usually, at once and everything’s all happening at once,” he said.

Boe started acting at 6-years-old with Xtreme Theatre in Maple Ridge. Xtreme Theatre was created specifically for home-schooled children to experience musical theatre.

His first performance was as a bull and the baker’s son in Beauty and the Beast.

Since then he has performed in upwards of 25 shows including pantomimes, musical theatre, regular theatre and Shakespeare.

Boe is taking musical theatre lessons with Lindbjerg Academy of Performing Arts and will be in their upcoming performance of Legally Blonde as Professor Callahan.

What Boe enjoys most about musical theatre is how the characters are so “big” and “absolutely crazy”.

“I think it’s an amazing way to perform something and to tell a story,” he said.

Amanda Russell of Maple Ridge is also in the show as one of the three blind mice, a rat and a Duloc dancer.

Shrek the Musical runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15 at the Michael J. Fox Theatre, 7373 Macpherson Ave., Burnaby.

Tickets can be purchased at V Tix Online.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Shrek the Musical by Align Entertainment. (Contributed)

Most Read