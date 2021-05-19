Pitt Meadows backdrop for Big Sky

Bozeman, Montana might be a 13 hour drive away, but the City of Pitt Meadows provided the backdrop for the American city in the production of the new hit TV show Big Sky.

The first season of Big Sky was shot in the Vancouver area from approximately end of August 2020 thru end of April 2021, explained Shari Rosenblum, senior vice president of publicity for Disney Television Studios.

Stages for the show were located in Pitt Meadows where they based all of their equipment and built their big interior sets, including the Kleinsasser’s living room and breakfast table.

The story revolves around private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. They soon discover more woman have disappeared in the area and now find themselves in a race against the clock to stop the killer.

Several sequences were shot in-and-around Golden Eagle Golf Club which provided the Big Sky team with great mountain range vistas across Pitt River and Pitt Lake and agricultural land that was an easy double for the Bridger Range and surrounding areas north of Bozeman, MT, explained the Big Sky production team.

Additionally, they shot several of their exterior houses in Pitt Meadows because it provided them with Georgian-style architecture that is also one of the dominant building styles for homes in Montana, the team explained.

The show stars Kylie Bunbury, a Canadian-American actress, born in Ontario, and Kathryn Winnick, born in Ontario, of Ukrainian decent.

It is based on the series of books by C.J. Box.

The first season of the show has completely wrapped with the finale airing Tuesday, May 18, on CTV.

About 300 people worked on season one.

They have not yet announced where the second season will be filmed.

Season one is available for viewing on CTV.