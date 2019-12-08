Pitt Meadows band takes all at The Roxy

Mauro Pinto, his brother Fabio, and his brother-in-law Jarren Louie, with the winning cheque. (Contributed)

A Pitt Meadows band has won top prize in the 2019 Roxy Launch Project.

Typical Dreamers made up of lead singer and guitarist Mauro Pinto, his brother Fabio Pinto who sings and plays bass and his brother-in-law and drummer Jarren Louie, were handed the title after playing in the finale on Nov. 28.

The Pinto brothers along with Louie officially formed their band in 2017 when they decided they wanted to work more on original music.

They are a punk rock band influenced by the music from the 1960’s and 70’s, especially The Beatles and David Bowie.

The contest was open to musicians of all genres.

To enter they sent in a recording of a song they only released late in the summer called Up To You. The also had to send in links to their social media platforms.

From there 20 bands were chosen to compete for a spot in the finale. They played five preliminary showcase rounds at The Roxy, four bands per night and were judged by industry professionals.

Only five bands were chosen for the finale.

During the half hour set Typical Dreamers played to gain a spot in the finals they played a combination of their original music and Rebel Rebel by David Bowie.

For the finale they replaced Bowie with a couple of Beatles tunes.

The night of the finale they played a total of eight songs, including three originals. They opened the set with Crazy Love about a messy relationship where one threatens to leave but doesn’t really want to go.

They followed that with Up To You is a song about being a hopeless romantic and chasing the person of your dreams.

They ended the evening with a song called Robot Man about living in the modern age and hiding behind our electronic devices instead of taking the time to face life.

Typical Dreamers won $5,000 to spend on advancing their musical careers, a half day recording session at BlueLight Studios in Vancouver, a personal branding and social media strategy package, an opportunity to play a BlueLight session at the studios hosted through JumpAttack! Records, all raw audio and video from their entire set and one finished video.

Mauro said the whole process was humbling and they learned a lot including opening their eyes to new things.

The band will be taking a break over the holidays but are planning to release a new song in the spring.

Up To You is available on Spotify and iTunes.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



