Pitt Meadows family dedicates Christmas display to deceased neighbour

Charlotte Bried (left), nine, and Madeleine Bried, 11, helped their father and mother create their massive Christmas display for their Pitt Meadows home. (Dorothy Bried/Special to The News)

While many households decorate for Christmas simply out of love for the holidays, one Pitt Meadows family has an extra special reason to go all out with their display this year.

Dorothy and Doug Bried have lived in Pitt Meadows for a decade, creating a fun and festive display each year for Christmas. But Dorothy explained that it was really in 2019 that they decided to crank things up a notch.

“Our neighbour a few houses down does a really awesome job, which our kids loved, so we decided to join in on the fun,” said Dorothy. “During the pandemic, we thought it was extra important to brighten things up.”

Their street also has several other houses that put up impressive annual displays, adding a fun competitive component to the Bried household decorating.

“We have a bit of a friendly rivalry with our neighbours down the road,” said Dorothy. “We win this year, as they just finished their new home, so they won’t have time to get any lights up.”

Unfortunately, there is one less household participating in the decorating fun this year.

Ken Merone, who was the Bried’s neighbour and a Pitt Meadows resident of more than 40 years, passed away earlier this year.

“Ken Merone, our neighbour, was the king of 117th Avenue, and he sadly passed away in August this year, pre-deceased by his wife, Anna, a few years earlier,” explained Dorothy.

“Ken and Anna lived in their home since it was built 40 years ago. They were always ready with a smile and a chat, and they never forgot gifts for the neighbourhood kids at Easter, Halloween, and Christmas, especially. They were wonderful neighbours, who we will remember always.”

The Brieds have chosen to honour their late neighbour this Christmas by making their holiday display extra impressive and dedicating the entire thing to Merone.

“Doug got on the roof this year to decorate the dormer windows with snowflakes, and he is always adding new lights and cool things he finds,” said Dorothy.

“Doug is working on a few more things to add very soon.”

Part of their display this year includes thousands of lights covering their three massive trees, which they refer to as their “rescued” mall Christmas trees.

“Last year they [the trees] were being given away for free so Doug jumped at the chance,” explained Dorothy. “As long as we could haul them away, they were ours. They were used previously as outdoor decorations at a shopping mall.”

In addition to their friendly rivalry with their neighbours, the Brieds are also in another competition this holiday season.

They submitted their home in the Holiday Lights Tour contest being hosted by the City of Pitt Meadows. As one of 11 entries, the Brieds hope that their display can win the contest before voting ends on Jan. 2.

More information on the Holiday Lights Tour contest can be found at https://www.haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca/holidaylights/.

The Bried family’s display can be seen at 19528 117th Ave., Pitt Meadows.

