Couples were dancing to the sounds of the Bruce James Orchesta. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows hosts summer concert series

Free concerts every Wednesday evening at Spirit Square

The Pitt Meadows Summer Serenade concert series is back, with the next event scheduled for Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m. at Spirit Square, 11985 Harris Rd.

The first event happened Wednesday, with the Bruce James Orchestra providing the entertainment. The same 19-member Pitt Meadows band, which has been offering volunteer performances for more than 10 years, will be back this week.

The free concert series will happen every Wednesday evening until Aug. 25.

There was a good crowd at the first show, and couples were on their feet and dancing. Residents are invited to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. The Lions Club will be selling hot dogs and drinks by donation.

Such outdoor gatherings are permitted in the third phase of the province’s ReStart Plan, and the city is asking attendees to be considerate of the choices others make concerning face masks and social distancing.

