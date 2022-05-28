Pitt Meadows mom designs costume for upcoming musical

Story of famous conman to be presented on stage of Theatre in the Country

Catch Me If You Can, a musical will run for three weeks, from June 2 to 19, at Theatre In The Country, located at 5708 Glover Rd. in Langley. The theatre groups had its start in Maple Ridge. (Special to Black Press Media)

The journey to become a costume designer began 16 years ago when Pitt Meadows resident Shelley Boe started costuming her kids for their school play.

She has been involved with Theatre In The Country for almost nine years now.

From designing costumes and filling up costume rooms to browsing through the aisles of thrift stores, the now head costume designer for Theatre In The Country has done it all.

Featuring her latest work for a cast of 23 actors presenting multiple roles at the theatre company’s new musical, Boe is back in action after two long COVID years.

“I love costuming… it is fun. It makes me feel part of the show although I am not on the stage. It is enjoyable,” she said.

Boe shared that the new play, Catch Me If You Can, has a lot of costumes as some actors are playing six to seven roles each. Celebrating its 10th season with the jazz and dance-filled musical, Theatre In The Country will present the story of Frank Abegnale Jr., a famous writer and a convicted felon. Based on a true story of the late 1970s, there is even a movie on Abegnale’s life.

Leonardo Di Caprio starred as Abagnale with Tom Hanks as his FBI nemesis Karl Hannratty in the 2002 movie of the same name. Abegnale conned people into believing he was a pilot, a doctor and a priest before he was 21 years old. He also stole over $1 million by passing bad cheques.

Nik Trotzuk, of Langley, will take on the lead role of Abegnale, and sing and dance his way through the story of the scammer’s life. Boe said that one of the most exciting things about her job is working with the cast and understanding them.

“There are always new actors. It has been really fun getting to know them. Everyone got their own personalities. It is fun connecting with them. I feel like, to me it is a family,” said Boe.

Talking about the importance of costume design in professional theatre, Boe said costumes help the audience connect with the actors and the story.

In musicals like Catch Me If You Can, Boe shared that there is an additional responsibility to make sure costumes work with dance moves.

Catch Me If You Can, a musical that the team first presented at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle in 2009, will next run for three weeks, from June 2 to June 19, at Theatre In The Country, located at 5708 Glover Rd. For more information, people can visit, www.theatreinthecountry.com.

Theatre in the Country had its start in Maple Ridge. It operated in Whonnock for many years before relocating to Langley.

