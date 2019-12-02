Kaitlyn Bice of Pitt Meadows took home the Audience Favorite award at the Youth Talent Search BC 2019 finals. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows singer/songwriter is audience favourite at B.C. talent competition

Kaitlyn Bice beat out 23 other finalists for title at the Youth Talent Search B.C. 2019 finals

An 11-year-old singer/songwriter from Pitt Meadows took home the Audience Favorite award at the Youth Talent Search BC 2019 finals Nov. 25.

Kaitlyn Bice performed an original song called Happens for a Reason which drew a huge ovation from the sold out audience at the Inlet Theatre in Port Moody.

She beat out 23 other finalists from all over the Lower Mainland to win the coveted award.

The finalists, who ranged in age from from 7- to 19-years-old, earned their spots through preliminary rounds which took place exclusively through YouTube video submissions over the summer and then through the live semi-final rounds held in October.

RELATED: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

“I really loved meeting all of the talented performers at the YTSBC Finals. It was an amazing opportunity for me to sing my original song and I’m so happy that the audience enjoyed it. I will definitely be auditioning again next year,” said Bice.

Prizes at the youth talent search included representation with a top film and TV agent, guest spot performances, gift certificates for acting lessons, tickets for local productions and events, a Youth Talent Search BC trophy and scholarships for the popular summer program ‘Gotta Sing Gotta Dance’.

This year’s industry judges included TV star Travis Turner, professional singer and actor Amy Gartner and Premiere Talent Management manager and agent Sarah Davis.

Gabriel Regher, 18, a saxophonist from Burnaby took home the winning title, Dani Black, 16, a singer/songwriter from Coquitlam came in second and Surrey teen Nina Bernabe came in third.

Youth Talent Search BC is a talent competition designed to give youth exposure and experience in a theatre environment.

 

