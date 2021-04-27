Playland delays reopening due to COVID-19 concerns, B.C. travel ban

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.

Playland’s reopening date has been pushed back to May long weekend after concerns were raised about it possibly attracting out-of-region travellers.

The amusement park, in a Tuesday (April 27) statement, says it had a “strong safety plan supported by Vancouver Coastal Health.”

“We had confidence in our ability to provide a safe outdoor experience for local families.”

However, health officers reportedly worried it wouldn’t just be local families visiting Playland.

“Due to this concern, we were asked to remain closed until after the May long weekend to support the provincial circuit breaker,” the statement reads.

As it stands, a non-essential travel ban in B.C. restricts residents from travelling outside their health region.

Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions are being treated as a single zone, confirms Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

The remaining zones consist of Vancouver Island as well as Northern and Interior regions.

A checkpoint system will now see police at major highway and ferry crossings, able to slap $575 fines upon non-essential travellers.

