Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)

Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here.

PQBeat · Terry David Mulligan – 1:7:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully chat with Terry David Mulligan, a name familiar to generations of Canadian radio, TV and movie fans. A legendary DJ, VJ, producer and actor, he continues to be hard at work hosting a pair of weekly radio shows among his many projects. He now lives in Nanoose Bay.

Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

