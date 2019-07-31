(Contributed) Members of the Maple Ridge Reggae Jam, from left: Aaron Ross on drums; Rhonda Schultz on keyboard and vocals; Rory Dafoe on guitar and vocals; and Joel Pearce on bass and vocals.

Reggae band with roots in Ridge

Maple Ridge Reggae Jam will be playing the Caribbean Festival that runs Aug. 3 and 4

Not everyday a reggae band is born in Maple Ridge.

But three years ago, at Rory Dafoe’s house in Hammond, that is exactly what happened.

Dafoe asked his wife if he could start a monthly, informal reggae music jam to find other people interested in the music and “to help them learn the genre and its particular styles and nuances.”

At the beginning, Dafoe had an informative Facebook page where people could listen to the original tracks and learn about the music before attending the jam.

RELATED: Maple Ridge Caribbean Fest returning for its 18th year

People came and went but after a while the same people showed up month after month. And after a year of playing together they decided to form a band and play publicly.

Dafoe, who hails from Toronto, has been playing the guitar for more than 40 years.

What draws him to reggae is the positive message.

“It’s about equal rights, it’s about justice,” he said, adding that it is primarily a folk music of the people.

MRRJ is made up of Aaron Ross on drums; Rhonda Schultz on keyboard and vocals; Rory Dafoe on guitar and vocals; and Joel Pearce on bass and vocals.

RELATED: Sun shines on Caribbean Fest

For the past two years, MRRJ have performed throughout the Fraser Valley and up and down the Whistler-Pemberton corridor.

They play the golden age of reggae music from the 1970s and 1980s.

“From when reggae music was busting out of the little island of Jamaica, thanks to innovators such as Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, who brought reggae music to a worldwide audience,” said Dafoe of the musicians he enjoys paying homage to.

“We do a lot of music of the bands that really focus on the three-piece harmony work,” said Dafoe.

This year, they will be opening the Caribbean Festival in Maple Ridge on the Marley stage at 1 p.m. on Aug. 3, where Dafoe promises a musical journey of the classics.

They will also by entertaining at the free launch show starting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the gazebo in Memorial Peace Park, downtown Maple Ridge. MRRJ will be taking the stage at 6 p.m.

The 19th annual Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival takes place Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23448 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.

Entertainment on Saturday will be kicked off by MRRJ, followed by Boomdaddy, Ardent Tribe, Pendomoja, Los Furios and Ezra Kwizera. Headlining Saturday night will be The Hitsville USA Band who will be playing 60 years of Motown Tribute.

On Sunday, entertainment will be started by Bounty Hunta, followed by East Van Allstars, VOC Sweet Gospel Choir, Kingfish, Mostly Marley, an audience participation dance, Tropical Breeze, Carl Soundvibes and the Phase 3 steel drum band.

The launch party on Aug. 1 will also include the ASI SOMOS Quartet and the Sweet Pan Steel Drum Band.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lion King reigns above box office for second week

Just Posted

Pride 07 take home provincial title

The U12A Girls tournament ran July 19 - 21 in Surrey

Speed sensors switched on

Pitt Meadows intersection one of first to detect speeders

Park is open, but Whonnock Lake beach still closed

Popular Maple Ridge lake still has high E. coli levels

Ridge wins big at Junior National Ball Hockey Tournament

Team B.C. won two golds, one silver and four bronze

VIDEO: Rainbow flags put pride into Memorial Peace Park

More than 200 people took in Pride in the Park in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Two men facing attempted murder, firearms charges after New Westminster shooting

Police said the charges were connecting to shots fired around 4:40 p.m. at 9 Street and St. Andrews Street

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Minor injuries in float plane crash off Sunshine Coast

Three people were taken to hospital with ‘bumps and bruises’, RCMP says

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

Most Read