Registration opening for Pitt Meadows Easter FunDay

Pitt Meadows has organized an family-oriented Easter event for Sunday, April 17, 2022, with registration opening Monday. (City of Pitt Meadows photo)

Sign up opens Monday for the Easter activities being hosted by the City of Pitt Meadows.

Activities will take place Sunday, April 17 at the Pitt Meadows Family Rec Centre on Harris Road with in-person registration starting March 28.

The Easter FunDay events include sack races, a scavenger hunt, crafts, face painting, and horsey hops.

To limit crowding and make sure the Easter Bunny has enough supplies, people must register for one of three time slots (10 to 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. , or 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.).

The scavenger hunt is self-guided. There will be eight large Easter characters hidden throughout the park, each one will have a basket of eggs. Each child takes one egg only at each station. Once a child has found at least six characters, exchange the eggs at the eggs-change station for a goodie bag. One goodie bag per child and the ribbon each had been given gets turned in at the same time as the eggs.

Food and refreshments will not be available on site. There is no admission fee for this event.

People to not have to be Pitt Meadows residents to attend but must reserve a spot per child. There’s a limit of four children’s tickets per household.

Learn more on the city website.

