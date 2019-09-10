Aiyana Smash in Broadway Across Canada’s 20th-anniversary production of “Rent,” which plays Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre from Sept. 17-22. (submitted photo: Amy Boyle)

THEATRE

‘Rent’ rock musical in Vancouver on 20th-anniversary tour

Broadway Across Canada brings show to Q.E. Theatre starting Tuesday, Sept. 17

A tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Rent will be in Vancouver for a short run next week.

The Broadway Across Canada musical will rock the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from Tuesday to Sunday (Sept. 17-22), with eight show times.

Jonathan Larson’s Rent, a “re-imagining” of Puccini’s La Bohème, follows a year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.

Memorable songs in the stage show include “Seasons of Love,” “Light My Candle” and “Today 4 U.”

Rent world-premiered off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on Feb. 13, 1996, and transferred to Broadway less than three months later. The production won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tickets for the Vancouver shows are available at ticketmaster.ca, or call 1-855-985-5000.

For Broadway Across Canada, Rent kicks off a five-production 2019-20 season of shows in Vancouver, including Waitress (Nov. 12 to 17), Dear Evan Hansen (Feb. 25 to March 1), Finding Neverland (April 7 to 12) and Wicked (July 9 to 26).


