Ridge fairgoers screaming about fun found at PNE

Isabelle Dinsley, two of Maple Ridge, and Nora Munro, three of Abbotsford said hello to a sow and her piglets in the livestock barns at the 2021 PNE Fair. (Craig Hodge/Special to The News)

It’s not the traditional PNE Fair in a lot of ways.

Not the same numbers of day. It’s not the same quantity of people. Nor is there the full billboard of big-name performers. Still hundreds of Langley residents are joining the crowds attending the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver this season.

In fact, Mayor Val van den Broek was on hand opening day to help kick off the fair and specifically the Metro Vancouver: Together We Make Our Region Strong exhibit.

But other locals turned out to enjoy their favourites including the SuperDogs, the West Coast Lumberjack Show, For the Love of Drag, BCAA Tooncity, live entertainment on the Coca-Cola stage, and more.

After 526 days without an in-person event, the fair’s first days kicked off with a bang.

This year’s PNE runs until Sept. 6 at a reduced capacity and admission tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Maple Ride dancers Devyn Livsey, Julia Ireland, and Kennedy White (left to right), perform in the Bones and Scully, ‘Tis Fun to be a Pirate show on the BCAA ToonCity stage. The show runs three times daily until Sept. 6 at the 2021 PNE Fair. (Craig Hodge/Special to The News)