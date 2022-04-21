Ridge Meadows talent show postponed

Pam Dominelli performs Saturday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. on the Family Fest stage. (Special to The News)

By Priyanka Ketkar/ Special to The News

The popular youth talent show held during Maple Ridge’s largest events of the year, won’t be back this year, but will be promoted at the Ridge Meadows Home Show – in preparation for 2023.

Ridge Meadows Got Talent, which calls itself “the biggest little show in the West,” will have a booth at the Ridge Meadows Home Show and a concert on Saturday, April 30.

The event which encourages participation from local talent in all genres, styles and ages, will be back in 2023 after getting cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, explained organizer Phil Ransom.

“We have been off the grid. But, we are still working to keep the dream alive,” he posted on the event’s Facebook page.

“Although we would wish to present RMGT this summer, barring a miracle, we will unlikely be able to put on the show. We do have a booth at the home show this year where we will be promoting RMGT two-zero-two-three!”

Two performers, Pam Dominelli and Caden Knudson, will be performing during the talent show promotional concert on Saturday, with Dominelli performing at 6:30 p.m., and Knudson at 7 p.m.

Dominelli is a singer/songwriter, guitarist, and bassist, born on the West Coast, who performs around the Lower Mainland.

Knudson is a Maple Ridge-born and raised singer/songwriter and an intricate finger-style guitar picker who redefines easy listening.

“It’s nice to get back out and play again after spending the last few years in unknown territory. I’m looking forward to seeing lots of friendly faces and playing some familiar tunes,” said Knudson, who has been active in the Fraser Valley as a festival, cafe, and farmers market performer.

The performances will be at the Family Fest stage at the Albion Fairgrounds.

