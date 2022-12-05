FILE - Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, appear at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Live Nation said Monday the band will perform at a set of stadium shows and festivals across North America and Europe beginning March 29. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

‘Road Trippin’: Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off 2023 world tour in Vancouver

Fresh off a 2-album 2022, band will launch global trek at BC Place in March

There’s no rest for the spicy: Fresh off a world tour and two albums this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers are preparing for a set of stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in 2023.

Live Nation said Monday the band’s 23-date global trek kicks off March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, followed by shows in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before wrapping up on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Joining the band on select dates will be The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess. Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

The funk-rock band gave us not one but two albums in 2022 — October’s “Return of the Dream Canteen” and April’s “Unlimited Love.” Both spent time at No. 1 of Billboard’s top album sales chart.

The Peppers recently took home the Global Icon Award, at the MTV VMAs and their single “Black Summer″ also won the award for Best Rock Video.

Trade publication Pollstar put the Peppers at No. 4 on its list of most lucrative concert tours in 2022, behind Bad Bunny, Elton John and Lady Gaga, with an average box office gross per city of $5,605,217 and an average ticket price at $134.39.

—Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

RELATED: ‘Ultimate drummer’: Stars react to death of Rolling Stone Charlie Watts

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bob McGrath, beloved ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at age 90

Just Posted

Special weather statement of Dec. 5 for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland forecasting light snow, freezing drizzle Tuesday, Dec. 6. (Photo: Pixabay)
More snow in the forecast Tuesday for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland

Pitt Meadows Airport manager Guy Miller told council the main runway will be repaved in 2023. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Pitt Meadows Regional Airport will get new runway on 2023

Parents can now take advantage of $10 per day per child daycare in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Parents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows now have access to $10-a-day daycare

The Maple Ridge Chorus. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Chorus to perform Christmas on the Radio